TODSS welcomes return of Montague to Transport ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) says it welcomes the return of Robert Montague as the Minister of Transport and Mining.
“Indeed his return shows a continuation of the process of reform of the Public Transport Sector putting at the forefront the continued implementation of the 16 -point transformational action plan to include a National Public Passenger Transportation Policy and a fare adjustment,” the group said in a statement today.
“We want to also welcome the appointment of JC Hutchison to the Ministry and the public transport fraternity, his wealth of political and policy skills we are sure will enhance the sustainable development of the sector,” it added.
The TODSS also pledged its full support to the newly announced ministers, the ministry and stakeholders in the transformation and development of the transport sector.
The group added that, “there is no honeymoon for the ministers as there is a lot of unfinished business that needs attention and we look forward to a fulfilling term in office,” the group said.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced his 19-member cabinet.
