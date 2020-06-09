TPDCo begins COVID-19 health and safety protocols training

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Dr Andrew Spencer says sensitisation sessions for the COVID-19 health and safety protocols that will be implemented for the reopening of the tourism sector have begun.

The sessions started on Monday with hotels in Negril and St Ann and will run until June 15, when the sector is scheduled to reopen.

“We had a very successful day in Negril. We had 66 participants in three separate sessions,” Dr Spencer said.

He explained that going forward, the sessions will be held both virtually, via Microsoft Teams, and face-to-face at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, beginning at 9:00 am and 3:00 pm; and the Ocho Rios Cruise Pier at 10:00 am.

Dr Spencer told JIS News that a combination of face-to-face and virtual meetings will ensure a wider reach among its stakeholders, noting that the training will cover all the areas listed in the protocols document, including accommodation, attractions, water sports, craft shops, shopping, cruise ports, airports, contract carriage, restaurants and bars.

Today's sessions targeted workers within hotels. Tomorrow they will focus on villas and guest houses. For Thursday, attention will turn to transportation – tours, car rental, contract carriage and operators; on Friday, craft traders/shops will get their turn; and on Monday, June 15, attractions –beaches and water sports will take centre stage.

“All of the sessions at the Montego Bay Convention Centre will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams. For the face-to-face sessions, we are ensuring that we maintain the physical distance – that there is six feet between participants,” Dr Spencer explained.