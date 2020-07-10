TPDCo certifies 42 Negril entities COVID-19 compliant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Product Development Company Limited, (TPDCo) says their team has been on the ground in Negril visiting and assessing tourism entities with a view to certifying them as COVID-19 compliant, so that they may be incorporated into the pool of offerings to visitors in that resort town.

As of Thursday, July 9, 58 establishments in Negril have been scheduled for assessment, while 44 have already been assessed.

The company said 42 of those already assessed were found to be compliant with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, while two entities were not compliant and will be re-visited when they have completed implementation of the stated requirements.

The body said the entities assessed include hotels, attractions, car rentals, condominiums, tour operators, villas, apartments and water sports.

“Our focus will always be on regulated entities first, because we have had multiple amnesties for businesses to become compliant with the Jamaica Tourist Board licenses. Nonetheless, we are not leaving these unlicensed entities behind and have begun doing COVID-19 compliance checks for them. If these unlicensed entities are COVID-19 compliant, the JTB on TPDCo's recommendation will place them on their website so bookings can be made. These entities however, will be given 30 days in which to become JTB licensed, or else be removed from the JTB listing,” TPDCo executive director Dr Andrew Spencer said.

In addition, the company said tourism entities will be supported through the World Bank funded Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), programme and other such initiatives to get support for COVID-19 compliance as well as to become JTB licensed.

It further encouraged entities to get within the programme requirements in order to benefit from the opportunities that both certifications will provide.