TPDCo plays critical role in development of Jamaica's COVID-19 protocols
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, says it has been working for several weeks spearheading the development of protocols which will govern the phased re-opening of the tourism sector.
This has been done through extensive consultation with the Ministries of Tourism, Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, a wide cross section of industry stakeholders, as well as international partners such as the World Travel and Tourism Council, which has endorsed the protocols.
The protocols cover operations for accommodations, attractions, transportation, air and seaports, shopping, beaches, beach parks and resort areas. They are designed on global benchmarks and aim to strengthen Jamaica's resilience to COVID-19 and safeguard all stakeholders within the tourism eco-system including workers, communities and tourists.
According to Executive Director of TPDCo Dr Andrew Spencer, “the organisation has beefed up its Product Quality and Tourism Training Department in order to meet the demands that are anticipated for assessment of entities, which once all criteria are met, will receive a seal of approval as COVID-19 resilient tourism entities. The first phase of assessment which runs from Negril to Portland will enable the gradual opening of this most vital industry.”
In addition, TPDCo will embark on extensive training and sensitisation of tourism workers to ensure that there is an understanding of what is expected of them and that they are equipped to manage the protocols based on their roles. A series of informercials has also been produced as part of its public education campaign.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy