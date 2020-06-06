TPDCo plays critical role in development of Jamaica's COVID-19 protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, says it has been working for several weeks spearheading the development of protocols which will govern the phased re-opening of the tourism sector.

This has been done through extensive consultation with the Ministries of Tourism, Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, a wide cross section of industry stakeholders, as well as international partners such as the World Travel and Tourism Council, which has endorsed the protocols.

The protocols cover operations for accommodations, attractions, transportation, air and seaports, shopping, beaches, beach parks and resort areas. They are designed on global benchmarks and aim to strengthen Jamaica's resilience to COVID-19 and safeguard all stakeholders within the tourism eco-system including workers, communities and tourists.

According to Executive Director of TPDCo Dr Andrew Spencer, “the organisation has beefed up its Product Quality and Tourism Training Department in order to meet the demands that are anticipated for assessment of entities, which once all criteria are met, will receive a seal of approval as COVID-19 resilient tourism entities. The first phase of assessment which runs from Negril to Portland will enable the gradual opening of this most vital industry.”