TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic today as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and US East Coast.

The storm's maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes. The National Guard rescued at least 35 people, including two newborns. Authorities in the northwest town of Rincon reported a woman missing after floodwaters swept her away when she tried to drive across a bridge.

Government workers in the Dominican Republic used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate ahead of the worst of the storm, while police arrested a handful of surfers in the capital of Santo Domingo accused of violating government storm warnings.

Especially hard hit was Puerto Rico's southern region, which still shakes daily from aftershocks. Heavy rains inundated neighborhoods weakened by the tremors, causing some recently abandoned homes to collapse.

"Everyone is in a constant state of emergency," said Marieli Grant with Mercy Corps.

Isaias was centred about 250 miles (400 kilometres) southeast of the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday afternoon, according to the U. National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 20 mph (31 kph), and its centre was forecast to move near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas, as well as for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.