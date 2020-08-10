T&T Opposition leader welcomes court challenge of party candidate's nomination

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has dismissed a statement by Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi that following the general election here today, the People's National Movement (PNM) will be challenging in court the candidacy of the United National Congress (UNC) member contesting the Prince Town seat.

Persad Bissessar is leader of UNC, the PNM's largest challenger in the race for the 41-seat republican parliament.

“Bring it on, we have a lot of court clothes,” she said today, adding that the candidate was validly nominated. "Go out and cast your vote and we will deal with it after. But I have no problems with it”.

Al Rawi had told reporters that the Prince Town seat “will come to the PNM” adding “there will be an election petition for sure because Prince Town is lost…so that is a seat that will come to the PNM, but I don't want to cover that necessarily today, that's for another event”.

The PNM is contending that the incumbent, Barry Padarath, used the wrong documents when he was nominated last month.

Padarath used Form 38, used when an agent signs on the candidate's behalf. The PNM has contended that he was supposed to use Form 37, which is used when the candidate is in the jurisdiction and is signing for himself.