T&T party founder steps down

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of Democratic Party of Trinidad & Tobago (DPTT) Steve Alvarez has resigned.

In a statement that followed yesterday's general election in which the main contenders were the People's National Movement, led by Keith Rowley, and United National Congress, led by Kamla Persad Bissessar, Alvarez outlined his political journey and that of the DPTT.

“Almost 20 years ago, I entered the field of politics in Trinidad & Tobago. I came with a vision for a new Trinidad & Tobago, one where the races unite under one political organisation to seek that which is best for our nation.

“In 2001, I formed the Democratic Party of Trinidad & Tobago and sought the support of our people to be that organisation of hope for unity and development. With the little resources from my own savings and income, I did all I could to share that vision through the written word and video. Today, after failing to garner any national support and after contesting three general elections, I have no choice but to respect the wishes of the people and walk away,” Alvarez said.

The outcome of the election has not been formally declared, but Rowley said the PNM won. Persad Bissessar has not conceded, demanding a recount of votes in three constituencies instead.

In his statement, Alvarez congratulated Rowley and the PNM on a “well-fought victory”. He also congratulated the UNC for its successes and urged the third parties to seek “realistic means” of contributing to the better management of the nation.

He said the election result shows that the country, where ethnic prejudices between Afro and Indo groups run deep, is a far way from the dream of a unified nation.

“It shows how far away we are from embracing each other in a concerted effort to build a nation that truly maximizes its potential,” said Alvarez.

Turning to his own election loss, the DPTT founder said he wasn't sure why the electorate and the media rejected his message and vision but he accepted the wish of the people.

“Elections indicate the wish of the people and those of us who ask for their support ought to respect their wishes. I thank the people of Trinidad & Tobago for coming out and exercising your franchise and I wish you God's blessings and health,” he said.

Alvarez also hope that the younger generation will take up the mantle to build a better nation, and thanked his family, his staff and colleagues, as well as the people of Trinidad & Tobago for their support over the years.

“I did my best; I gave all I could; I bared my soul, and loved you unreservedly. I will continue to love my country and people and pray for a better tomorrow for all of us,” Alvarez said.