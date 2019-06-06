T&T police continue probe following release of kidnapped J'can businessman

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police are continuing investigations following the release of a Jamaican businessman who was kidnapped here in April.

The police reported that the relatives of Yohan Chin paid an undisclosed sum of money to his kidnappers who released him earlier this week.

His release came one month after the relatives placed an advertisement, via a local security-based firm, in which they were “reaching out to his abductors to please call them to complete the negotiations for his safe release”.

Chin who was staying at an “undisclosed location” contacted his relatives, shortly after his release.

The police, who have been tightlipped about the case, said that doctors have given Chin a clean bill of health.

They also said arrests are pending.

It's reported that on April 14, gunmen dressed in police clothing kidnapped Chin and two days later, one of his business partners reported the incident to the police.