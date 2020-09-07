T&T police fine 61 for mask wearing breaches
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) announced today that it issued 61 fixed penalty tickets for failure to wear a face mask in the 12 hours from 6:00 pm on Sunday to 6:00 am (local time) on Monday.
It said the majority of the infractions, 56, occurred in the Eastern Division.
The fine for the infraction is TT$1,000 but it is only applicable for the first instance. Under the regulations, people could be fined as much as TT$5,000 for a third offence.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would like to appeal to all citizens to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations by wearing face masks, not having gatherings of more than five persons in public places, and practising social distancing in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the police urged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy