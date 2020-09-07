T&T police fine 61 for mask wearing breaches

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) announced today that it issued 61 fixed penalty tickets for failure to wear a face mask in the 12 hours from 6:00 pm on Sunday to 6:00 am (local time) on Monday.

It said the majority of the infractions, 56, occurred in the Eastern Division.

The fine for the infraction is TT$1,000 but it is only applicable for the first instance. Under the regulations, people could be fined as much as TT$5,000 for a third offence.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would like to appeal to all citizens to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations by wearing face masks, not having gatherings of more than five persons in public places, and practising social distancing in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the police urged.