T&T police search for J'cans, Venezuelans in murder probe

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police are searching for two Jamaicans and a Venezuelan national after a 37-year-old landlord was shot dead in Arima, east of here, on Thursday.

Reports said that the landlord, Dominic Houllier Almerales, and his wife, Desiree Sparkle Layne, who was also shot and injured, had gone to the apartment occupied by the men when an argument ensued.

Media reports said that the landlord was in the process of evicting the men from the apartment when the conversation got physical, resulting in Almerales being shot multiple times.

Police said Layne was also shot in her leg and shoulder.

The incident occurred near a school forcing teachers to lock down the building and dismiss classes.