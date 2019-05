Tailor shot dead, woman injured in May Pen

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A tailor was shot dead and a woman left nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident on Main Street in May Pen,Clarendonlast night, the police are reporting.

Dead is 26-year-old Sean Cunningham of Coolie Lane, Effortville, in the parish.

Reports from the May Pen police are that Cunningham was at his shop about 7:30 pm when he was approached by two men armed with handguns who opened gunfire hitting him and the woman. The men then made their escape in awaiting motor car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Cunningham died while undergoing treatment and the injured woman treated and released.