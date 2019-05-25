Tailor shot dead, woman injured in May Pen
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A tailor was shot dead and a woman left nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident on Main Street in May Pen, Clarendon last night, the police are reporting.
Dead is 26-year-old Sean Cunningham of Coolie Lane, Effortville, in the parish.
Reports from the May Pen police are that Cunningham was at his shop about 7:30 pm when he was approached by two men armed with handguns who opened gunfire hitting him and the woman. The men then made their escape in a waiting motor car.
Both victims were taken to the hospital where Cunningham died while undergoing treatment and the injured woman treated and released.
