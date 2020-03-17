Take Out, Eat In

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With a ban on public gatherings of more than 20 people taking effect on March 18, eateries in COVID-19 affected countries are among businesses finding creative ways to keep clients happy.

Locally, the new options to access meals - and even sweet treats - include curb side pickup by Chillin, curb side delivery by Candy Craze, and a freshly-launched delivery service offered by East Japanese.

Meanwhile Cellar 8 offers both of those choices plus the option to dine in the old-fashioned way - but no large groups allowed.

One of Cellar 8's managers, Christine Gordon, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that they would welcome small groups.

"It's been very slow over the last couple of days so we're not expecting to have any crowds. We will abide by the rules that have been set. If we do get a two-seater here or there we will be able to accommodate that. But no large groups at all," she said.

The focus at this point, she added, was on their take-out services.

