Take steps to mitigate risk of China virus spread to Jamaica, PNP urges gov't
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Health, Dr Morais Guy, says the party has taken note of and observing with serious concern the emergence of a new respiratory virus in China and its rapid spread to many other countries of the world.
In a statement today, Guy said that in light of the confirmation that the virus can be transmitted from human to human and the fact that there is much travel between Jamaica and China, the government must immediately take steps to mitigate the risk of spread to Jamaica.
“We are aware that at least one case has been confirmed in the USA and with the proximity as well as the significant air travel between the USA and Jamaica, it might only be a matter of when it reaches our shores,” he said.
Guy said the PNP has taken note that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that there is a 'robust surveillance system' but expressed concern that the nation has not been enlightened with the potential of this virus and whether there are plans to put our health sector personnel on a system-wide alert and what would that alert contains.
The Opposition spokesperson said he is urging the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton to indicate to the country what is being done and what measures are in place to prevent its spread to Jamaica, or to reduce the spread if it gets here.
“The dengue epidemic and the flu season have put serious pressures on the public health system. We shudder to think what another viral infection can do to the stretched health sector,” the Shadow Minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy