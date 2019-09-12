Tallawahs call on Green, Lewis for Zouks clash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs have made two changes to their starting team to face St Lucia Zouks in the first of five Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 home game here at Sabina Park.

The Tallawahs who have been asked to take first strike by the Darren Sammy-led Zouks, have brought in local all-rounder Derval Green to replace spinner Steven Jacobs while Ramaal Lewis is also in for Christopher Lamont.

Jamaica's destructive left-hander Chris Gayle has also assumed leadership of the Tallawahs team from Rovman Powell, who captained the team in their recent four wicket loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a record-breaking contest at Warner Park.

Both Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks are at the bottom of the points table without a point, after both sides lost their opening two matches.

But a big victory could see either side catapult to as high as third place.

Tallawahs XI: CH Gayle *, GD Phillips †, CAK Walton, R Powell, GH Worker, AD Russell, SK Springer, DC Green, JE Taylor, RA Lewis, O Thomas.

Zouks XI: Daren Sammy *, Andre Fletcher †, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, RO Cato, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Kesrick Williams, GC Viljoen, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed

Sherdon Cowan