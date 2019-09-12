Tallawahs call on Green, Lewis for Zouks clash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs have made two changes to their starting team to face St Lucia Zouks in the first of five Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 home game here at Sabina Park.
The Tallawahs who have been asked to take first strike by the Darren Sammy-led Zouks, have brought in local all-rounder Derval Green to replace spinner Steven Jacobs while Ramaal Lewis is also in for Christopher Lamont.
Jamaica's destructive left-hander Chris Gayle has also assumed leadership of the Tallawahs team from Rovman Powell, who captained the team in their recent four wicket loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a record-breaking contest at Warner Park.
Both Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks are at the bottom of the points table without a point, after both sides lost their opening two matches.
But a big victory could see either side catapult to as high as third place.
Tallawahs XI: CH Gayle *, GD Phillips †, CAK Walton, R Powell, GH Worker, AD Russell, SK Springer, DC Green, JE Taylor, RA Lewis, O Thomas.
Zouks XI: Daren Sammy *, Andre Fletcher †, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, RO Cato, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Kesrick Williams, GC Viljoen, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed
Sherdon Cowan
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy