Tallawahs defeat Tridents in first 2019 CPL win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs registered their first victory in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a four-wicket beating of Barbados Tridents in the third of five home games here at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 141, Tallawahs started positively through Chris Gayle (28) and Glenn Phillips (22) in a 48-run opening stand, but their demise led to a mini-collapse, before captain Chadwick Walton and Javell Glen, steadied the innings with a 45-run sixth-wicket stand.

Scores: Tridents 140-9 (20 overs); Tallawahs 141-6 (18.3 overs)

Walton, who hit the winning run with a six over long on, was unbeaten on 51 off 42, while Glen contributed a brisk 27 off 12, including one boundary and three sixes before falling.

Walton hammered one four and five sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Despite winning with nine balls to spare, Tallawahs remain at the foot of the six-team standings on two points with an inferior net run rate. Tridents are in fifth also on two points.

Earlier, the Tallawahs spinners bowled well in the first six over in laying the platform to restrict Tridents to 140-9 off 20 overs, after being put in to bat.

Only South African JP Duminy (31) and Ashley Nurse (37), offered any resistance for the Tridents, anchoring the innings with a 49-run sixth-wicket stand. Nurse had four boundaries and three sixes in his 18-ball knock, while Duminy, the more patient of the two, stroked three boundaries.

Afghanistan wrist spinner Zahir Khan led the Tallawahs bowling with 3-20, while New Zealand's George Worker, 2-16 and young Ramaal Lewis, 2-23, offered strong support.