Tallawahs make changes in quest for first CPL win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs have made a number of changes to the starting team for their Hero Caribbean Premier League contest against Barbados Tridents, as they hunt their first win of the campaign in the third of five home games at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Tallawahs, who have so far lost all four games contested thus far, are hoping for a change in fortune and as such have assigned Chadwick Walton stand-in captain for Chris Gayle in today's game.

They have also dropped pacers Oshane Thomas and Jerome Taylor, while Rovman Powell has been ruled out with an injury.

Left-arm finger spinner Christopher Lamont, Englishman Jade Dernbach and Bajan Dwayne Smith are their replacements.

The Jamaican franchise is currently rooted at the foot of the six-team standing without a point and is required to win their remaining six games to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Sherdon Cowan