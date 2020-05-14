Tallawahs retain four J'cans for 2020 CPL squad

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty20 franchise Jamaica Tallawahs have selected four Jamaicans as the Caribbean players who will represent the team at the 2020 staging of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Tallawahs have retained Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton ahead of the CPL draft.

It said international retentions and signings will be announced at a later date.

The announcement is being made after the franchise holders released veteran batsman Chris Gayle last month, stating that the move was a business decision.

The big-hitting opener has since joined the St Lucia Zouks for this year's edition of CPL.

The Tallawahs noted in a statement today that teams were able to retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wished.

They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

Tallawahs CEO, Jefferson Miller, said: “the Tallawahs organisation will be seeking to rebuild in 2020. We are extremely excited to have Andre Russell back for another year. Andre was recently named as the leading T20 cricketer in the world by the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. We are delighted for the opportunity to retain Oshane Thomas and Rovman Powell, both rising stars in West Indies and world cricket. I'm looking forward to having the veteran Chadwick Walton back in the dressing room, Chadwick brings a wealth of leadership experience to the team and has been a dominant player over the years in the CPL. Overall, we are looking forward to successful CPL 2020 and returning the championship to Jamaica.”

The CPL is currently scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26.

However, the Tallawahs noted that tournament organisers are mindful of the evolving COVID-19 situation and are working with the various governments and medical advisors and a decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time.