Tallawahs set 141 for victory vs Barbados Tridents
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs are poised to get off the mark in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as they require 141 for victory against Barbados Tridents in the third of five home games here at Sabina Park.
The Tallawahs made a number of changes to their bowling attack which seemingly worked in their favour as the spinners bowled well in the first six over in laying the platform to restrict Tridents to 140-9 off 20 overs, after being put in to bat.
Only South African JP Duminy (31) and Ashley Nurse (37), offered any resistance for the Tridents, anchoring the innings with a 49-run sixth-wicket stand. Nurse had four boundaries and three sixes in his 18-ball knock, while Duminy, the more patient of the two, stroked three boundaries.
Afghanistan wrist spinner Zahir Khan led the Tallawahs bowling with 3-20, while New Zealand's George Worker, 2-16 and young Ramaal Lewis, 2-23, offered strong support.
A win for the Tallawahs would see them jumping from the foot of the six-team standings.
Sherdon Cowan
