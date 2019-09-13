Tallawahs set CPL record 268 for victory against TKR

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica Tallawahs will have to chase a Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 total of 268 if they are to register their first victory of the campaign against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the second of five home contest here at Sabina Park.

After winning the toss and inserting Knight Riders, the Tallawahs put in another untidy and distasteful bowling display and were brutally punished by Lendl Simmons (86), Colin Munro (96 not out) and captain Kieron Pollard (45 not out) on their way to posting 267-2, the third highest score in Twenty20 history.

While the Tallawahs bowling was dismal and lined with no balls, the fielders again did very little to ease the pressure as they dropped Simmons three times after he was caught off a no ball from Oshane Thomas.

Simmons went on to hammer eight fours and five sixes in his 42-ball knock, starring in a 122-run second wicket stand with Munro, who took over proceedings after his dismissal.

Munro's unbeaten 96 came off a mere 50 deliveries and includes six fours and eight sixes, as he dominated a 88-run stand with Pollard, who smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his 17-ball knock.

Sherdon Cowan