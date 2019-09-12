Tallawahs set Zouks 171 for victory

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs will be aiming to defend a total of 170-5 against St Lucia Zouks in the first of their five Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 home fixtures here at Sabina Park.

The Tallawahs, who were asked to take first strike were slow off the mark, losing Chris Gayle for nought and Chadwick Walton for eight inside the first six overs.

However, opening batsman Glenn Phillips with a top score of 58 and Rovman Powell, 44, steadied the innings with a slew of delightful strokeplays in a 87-run stand which at one point propelled Tallawahs to 108-2 at the halfway mark. Phillips smashed eight fours and one six in his knock, while Powell hammered one four and five sixes.

But when both fell, the Tallawahs innings came to an anticlimactic end as they could only muster 62 in the final 10 overs and also lost explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, who retired hurt.

Shamar Springer (14) and Derval Green (17) were the not out batsmen.

Fahwad Ahmed (2-28) and Obed McCoy (2-32) were the pick of the Zouks bowling attack.

Sherdon Cowan