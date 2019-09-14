Tallawahs suffer fourth defeat in as many games

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Despite a spirited fight with the bat, Jamaica Tallawahs fell 41 runs shy of a record chase and were condemned to a fourth-consecutive defeat by Trinbago Knight Riders in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 contest at Sabina Park on Friday.

Tallawahs chasing an improbable 267, the highest total in CPL history and the third-highest overall, were restricted to 226-5 in their 20 overs. The combination of both totals saw the game being four runs shy of the highest ever encounter in T20 history.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Glenn Phillips registered a second straight half-century and fifth of his CPL career, as he once again top-scored with 62 off 32 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

Captain Chris Gayle made a 24-ball 39, including five fours and two sixes, while young Javelle Glenn on debut was unbeaten on 34 off 24, along with Ramaal Lewis on 37 off 15.

Lewis, with two fours and four sixes and Glenn, with two fours and three sixes, entertained the home fans at the backend of the innings.

Mohammad Hasnain led the Knight Riders bowling with 2-51, as they moved to the summit of the standing on eight points with four wins in as many games, while the Tallawahs remained rooted at the foot of the six-team standing without a point from their four outings.

Earlier, an untidy and distasteful bowling display by the Tallawahs saw them being brutally punished by Lendl Simmons (86), Colin Munro (96 not out) and captain Kieron Pollard (45 not out) on their way to posting 267-2, the third.

While the Tallawahs bowling was dismal and lined with no balls, the fielders again did very little to ease the pressure as they dropped Simmons three times after he was caught off a no-ball from Oshane Thomas.

Simmons went on to hammer eight fours and five sixes in his 42-ball knock, starring in a 122-run second-wicket stand with Munro, who took over proceedings after his dismissal.

Munro's unbeaten 96 came off a mere 50 deliveries and includes six fours and eight sixes, as he dominated an 88-run stand with Pollard, who smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his 17-ball knock.

