Tallawahs suffer third-consecutive defeat in five-wicket result against Zouks

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a third-consecutive defeat in their 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 campaign, going down by five wickets to St Lucia Zouks in the first of five home games here at Sabina Park on Thursday.

The Tallawahs bowling attack once again failed to spark in what was another disappointing display with the ball and poor fielding added insult to injury as opening batsman Rahkeem Cornwall was dropped twice on 15 and 37.

Cornwall went on to make a top score of 75 off a mere 30 deliveries, raising his third CPL half-century in 19, as he ensured that Zouks made light work of the Tallawahs target of 170.

Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 170-5 (20 overs); St Lucia Zouks 171-5 (16.4 overs)

The burly Cornwall smashed four boundaries and eight massive sixes in his knock, starring in a 111-run opening stand with Andre Fletcher, who was left unbeaten on 47 off 36.

Oshane Thomas snared 3-26 for the Tallawahs including one maiden in his four overs.

By virtue of the result, Tallawahs remain the only team in the tournament without a win or a point and as such is rooted at the foot of the six team standing.

Sherdon Cowan