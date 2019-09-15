Tallawahs to visit challenged students at Genesis Academy tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tallawahs are scheduled to visit and host interactive and empowerment sessions with students of the Genesis Academy on South Camp Road in Kingston, tomorrow, September 16.

Genesis Academy is a specialised and approved facility which offers education services to students with both intellectual and physical disabilities from kindergarten to high school.

Apart from an empowerment session where members of the Tallawahs will encourage students to be the best they can be despite the challenges they face, the 60 students of the school will also have the opportunity to play a round of cricket with the team members, the organisers said.