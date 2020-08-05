Taped-up ammunition found in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – The Morant Bay Police seized thirteen .45 rounds of ammunition in Brown Gully, Morant Bay in St Thomas yesterday. Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 2:30 pm, the ammunition was found wrapped in tape on a playfield during a search of the area. No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT