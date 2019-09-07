Task Force to ramp up human trafficking public education campaign
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons says that it will be ramping up its public education campaign as it works to eliminate the scourge of human trafficking in the island.
The Task Force gave the commitment at a meeting held on Wednesday (September 4) held at the Ministry of National Security in Kingston.
Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who addressed the members, said that increased focus must be placed on the youth, including school children.
“They are the victims of human trafficking and the children often know what is happening to their friends and they will report it if they understand more about human trafficking,” he said.
Dr Chang said that churches and the National Parent Teachers Association of Jamaica have also been identified as groups that should be targeted as part of the island-wide campaign.
He noted that work in already underway in the public sector.
“The education of the public sector, such as the (Child Protection and Family Services Agency), the police, and social workers in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, has been going fairly well,” he said.
A four day training workshop commenced on September 5 at the Ministry of Tourism, involving trainers under the Team Jamaica programme.
Manager of the Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Chenee Russell, said that the public education campaign is critical in sensitising citizens about how and where they can report the crime and suspicious activities.
“It is very important in assisting Jamaicans to understand the nature of human trafficking as, if they are knowledgeable about the indicators or red flags, they will be protecting themselves from becoming victims,” Russell noted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy