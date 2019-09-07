Task Force to ramp up human trafficking public education campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons says that it will be ramping up its public education campaign as it works to eliminate the scourge of human trafficking in the island.

The Task Force gave the commitment at a meeting held on Wednesday (September 4) held at the Ministry of National Security in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who addressed the members, said that increased focus must be placed on the youth, including school children.

“They are the victims of human trafficking and the children often know what is happening to their friends and they will report it if they understand more about human trafficking,” he said.

Dr Chang said that churches and the National Parent Teachers Association of Jamaica have also been identified as groups that should be targeted as part of the island-wide campaign.

He noted that work in already underway in the public sector.

“The education of the public sector, such as the (Child Protection and Family Services Agency), the police, and social workers in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, has been going fairly well,” he said.

A four day training workshop commenced on September 5 at the Ministry of Tourism, involving trainers under the Team Jamaica programme.

Manager of the Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Chenee Russell, said that the public education campaign is critical in sensitising citizens about how and where they can report the crime and suspicious activities.

“It is very important in assisting Jamaicans to understand the nature of human trafficking as, if they are knowledgeable about the indicators or red flags, they will be protecting themselves from becoming victims,” Russell noted.