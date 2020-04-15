TAJ closes all offices in St Catherine due to lockdown, Cross Roads office also closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has closed all its offices in St Catherine following the announcement by the prime minister to lockdown the parish because of the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown of the parish started at 5:00 am today (April 15) and will run for seven days.

TAJ in a release late last night stated that with immediate effect all tax offices in St Catherine will be closed for the seven-day duration of the lockdown.

The closed tax offices in St Catherine are located in Linstead, Old Harbour, Portmore and Spanish Town.

In addition, TAJ said that is expected that the St Catherine lockdown will impact the delivery of service at tax and business offices in Kingston, St Andrew, Clarendon and Manchester as several members of staff reside in St Catherine.

“After careful consideration the Cross Roads Tax Office will be closed during the period of the lockdown and staff from that location will be temporarily assigned to the Kingston or St Andrew Revenue Service Centres, to provide additional staff support at those locations.

“Taxpayers who would ordinarily visit the Cross Roads Tax Office are asked to use either our Kingston or St. Andrew Revenue Service Centres.

“We take this opportunity to remind customers that several services may be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, such as paying property tax, certificate of fitness fees and traffic ticket. Additionally, application of Tax Compliance Certificate will only be accepted online,” the TAJ release said.