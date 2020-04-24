Tax Administration keeps offices closed in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its St Catherine offices (Linstead, Old Harbour, Portmore and Spanish Town) will remain closed.

This is as a result of the seven-day extension of the enhanced curfew in the parish with effect from April 22 announced by the prime minister recently.

The administration said its Cross Roads office will also remain closed.

The TAJ said taxpayers, who usually transact business at the Cross Roads office, are asked to visit the King Street or St Andrew Revenue Service Centres to do their usual tax business.

The administration noted that all tax and business offices will continue to operate between the hours 8:30 am and 2:00 pm to accommodate end of day activities to include balancing off, cleaning and sanitization of office spaces being completed before the new 6:00 pm islandwide curfew.