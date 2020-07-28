Tax appeals down, reports RAD

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Appeals to the Revenue Appeals Division (RAD) in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service have trended down, says the Commissioner of Revenue Appeals, Dr Deloree Staple-Chambers.

“This is because of some interventions that we made at the time when we were reforming. This included an intervention with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) to ensure that they ramp up the management of the objection process, because what we found is that we were becoming inundated with a lot of cases which really didn't belong at appeal,” she said, at a recent JIS 'Think Tank'.

“So, we were getting in those years like 120 or 130 cases a year. Now, we are down to between 60 and 70 a year,” said the Commissioner.

The RAD came into existence in 2015 and replaced its predecessor, the Tax Appeals Department. Since its inception, the Division has been working to improve service delivery and the efficiency of the appeals process.

The value of taxes appealed over the last three years has been $1.17 billion in 2017/18, $1.91 billion in 2018/19 and $859.89 million in 2019/20.

The Commissioner explained that Income Tax and General Consumption Tax (GCT) made up the lion share of tax appeals that were heard by the division.

Over the three-year period 2017/2020, Income Tax and GCT combined accounted for 92 per cent; 89 per cent; and 75 per cent, respectively, of all the appeals received. The remaining tax appeal types included land valuation, withholding tax, transfer tax or stamp duty, guest accommodation room tax; education tax and Pay As You Earn (PAYE), and Customs tax.