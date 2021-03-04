Tax offices to continue onsite operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that all tax offices and the stamp duty and transfer tax office will continue to operate during the period of the new COVID-19 work-from-home order, which comes into effect today.

TAJ said the decision was made after it was determined that the critical services of TAJ that cannot be provided remotely.

The agency said frontline staff, supervisors, and support teams will continue to provide face-to-face and onsite service to customers, however, in keeping with the directive that persons who can carry out their functions from home or remotely, several areas considered non-critical for face-to-face operations, such as the TAJ Customer Care Centre, will continue to operate remotely, as it has been since the start of the pandemic.

In an effort to minimise the numbers of persons visiting the tax offices, customers are urged to use the alternate options that are available to conduct their tax related business, instead of visiting a tax office.

These include:

• The TAJ Online tax platform at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, which now offers a wider range of filing, payment and other services from anywhere, at any time

o Allowing for filing and paying business related taxes and deductions, such as Income Tax, GCT, Payroll payments and Employers Annual Return;

o Querying and paying Property Tax;

o Payment of Certificate of Fitness Fee, Driver's Licence renewal and Traffic Ticket can also be done online.

• NCB customers may also now use their NCB Online Banking platform to add TAJ as a payee to pay Property Tax and business related taxes; then be able to generate and print their official receipt from the TAJ website.

• Customers may use the new Direct Funds Transfer option, to make payments directly from their bank account into TAJ's bank account for several business related taxes, and then be able to generate and print their own official receipt from the TAJ website.

• TAJ Mobile App can be used to query and pay Property Tax, pay Certificate of Fitness Fee and pay Traffic Ticket.

• Mobile Tax Collection Unit available by schedule to visit select communities. One of the two units is available at King Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, that allows for the payment of Property Tax, Police Record, Traffic Tickets and Trade Licences.

TAJ said it is aware that some customers will still need to visit a Tax Office to do certain transactions. However taking into consideration the continued appeal by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to maintain physical distancing and discourage mass gatherings, the public is advised of the following measures that are currently in place at TAJ locations:

1. The number of persons allowed into an office at any one time is limited, to satisfy the physical distance requirement in the interest of health and safety of staff and customers

2. Mask requirement

3. Temperature check necessary to enter premises

4. Six-feet physical distance required (floor markers installed)

5. Numbering system initiated at Tax Offices to manage the flow of the queue

6. Priority service is given to senior citizens and the physically challenged

7. Tents have been erected at locations that can accommodate same. This is reviewed and expanded as necessary

8. Chairs are available at several locations, so customers may be seated while they wait

9. Loud speakers/bullhorns available at several locations to guide customers

10. The frequency of sanitization of commonly used areas has been increased and is continuous throughout the day

11. Changes have been made to some procedures, such as Driver's Licence renewal. Customers are now able to pay online line and then drop off the necessary documents for processing; then check the status online for when to return to pick up.

12. Security officers and customer service representatives constantly remind persons waiting in line to observe the physical distancing requirement

TAJ added that in anticipation of the additional demand on TAJ services for tax seasom, a decision has been taken to temporarily operate the St Andrew, Montego Bay and Mandeville Revenue Services Centres, as well as the St Ann's Bay and Savanna-La-Mar Tax Offices on Saturdays, beginning March 13 through to April 24, 2021.

These will be in addition to the Portmore Tax Office, which has resumed opening on Saturdays.

Customers are asked to follow the instructions given at the locations. Further, clients are asked to be mindful that TAJ will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as rotation of staff will continue. This as some team members will have to be permitted to accommodate their children's stay at home due to the restriction of students allowed for face to face classes, as well as others who are required to quarantine by the Government or may be self-quarantined due to recent overseas travel or possible trace contact with affected persons.

TAJ will continue to monitor information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other official sources and will keep the public updated on any further developments.