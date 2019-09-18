Taxi, bus operators fined for over 1000 unpaid traffic tickets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two public passenger vehicle operators who were on Friday arrested by members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) over a combined total of more than 1,000 outstanding traffic tickets, were fined when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) identified the men as 26-year-old Cleveland Dockery, a taxi operator of an Arnett Gardens address in Kingston, and 53-year-old Rohan Williams, a bus operator of a Crescent Road, Kingston 10 address.

According to the police, in addition to 100 traffic tickets, Dockery was also charged with no motor vehicle insurance coverage, forgery, uttering forged documents, and conspiracy to deceive, after he allegedly altered traffic documents issued to him by the police.

He was convicted and fined $49,000 or 7 days and his license suspended for 3 years for the traffic offences. He is to return to court on Thursday, September 26 to answer to forgery charges.

Meanwhile, Williams was arrested for having more than 1000 unpaid traffic tickets. He was convicted and fined $405,000 or 30 days; and his license was also suspended for 3 years.

Williams was remanded in custody where he will be tried for cases in 2015-2017.