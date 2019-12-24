Taxi-man, 16-y-o charged with housebreaking and larceny
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two people are to face the court to answer to the charge of housebreaking and larceny committed in two separate incidents in the Kingston West and St Elizabeth divisions.
Charged are a 16-year-old boy and 54-year-old Conroy Lawrence, a taxi operator of Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth.
In the first incident, the teenager was charged after he was implicated in the Monday, March 11 break-in at a business place at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and West Street in Kingston.
Police reports are that the complainant locked his business place and left. On his return, he found the locks to the establishment removed, the door open and grocery items and appliances removed from the store.
The teenager was arrested on Wednesday, December 11 and charged on Saturday, December 21, following a question and answer session.
Meanwhile, Lawrence was charged after items suspected to be stolen from the complainant's house on Levy Avenue in St Elizabeth on Monday, December 16 were found in his possession.
It is alleged that Lawrence entered the house by breaking a window.
He then removed a washing machine, clothes dryer and a lawn mower, the police said.
Court dates for two will be announced soon.
