Taxi driver, businessman charged over rapes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men were arrested and charged in separate incidents of rape which occurred on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 and Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

They are 50-year-old Paul Burgaph, a taxi operator of Sheckles, Phase 2 in Clarendon and 42-year-old Andre Warren, otherwise called 'Bounty Chip', a business operator of Charles Town, St Ann.

Burgaph is scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, February 18, whilst Warren is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Monday, February 17.