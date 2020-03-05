Taxi driver charged for theft

ST MARY, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Ricardo Jones, a taxi operator of Bamboo Walk, Retreat, St Mary, was arrested and charged with breaches of the Larceny Act.

According to the police, about 8:25 pm on Monday, March 2, Jones forced entry into a dwelling and removed several items.

He was subsequently held by the police with the complainant's property and was charged with burglary and larceny.

His court date will be announced at a later date.