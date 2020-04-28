Taxi driver charged with St Ann murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following the death of 38-year-old Kingsley Williams otherwise called 'Job', in Mount Mariah, St Ann on Thursday, April 23.

Charged is 31-year-old Zayne Chambers, a taxi operator of Plowden, Manchester.

According to the police about 10:00 pm on April 23, the men were engaged in an argument when Chambers allegedly used an object to hit Williams in the head causing him to fall to the ground.

Chambers then reportedly strangled Williams. The police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chambers was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.