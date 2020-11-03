Taxi driver charged with kidnapping, assault

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland taxi operator was yesterday charged with kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident which occurred on Sunday.

Charged is 26-year-old Andre Walker, otherwise called 'Taxi', of Water Wheel district, Bluefields in the parish.

Lawmen said that about 7:30 pm, the complainant was at home when someone called him from the outside.

Walker and another man allegedly grabbed the complainant, punched him in the face causing several injuries, forced him in a car and drove off in the direction of Chantilly Gardens in the parish.

A report was later made to the police and Walker was arrested following an investigation.