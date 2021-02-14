Taxi driver found with gun, ammo in vehicle

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A St Thomas taxi operator was on Thursday charged after a gun and several rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

According to the police, 39-year-old Satchmore White, who is of a Albion Heights, St Thomas address, was driving a white Nissan AD Wagon motorcar along Langston road when he was signalled to stop by the police.

He reportedly disobeyed the police signal and sped off.

The police gave chase and White was caught. A search was conducted of the motor vehicle and a 9mm Taurus pistol containing a magazine with thirteen 9mm rounds and a box containing twenty-five 9mm rounds were found underneath a mat under the driver's seat. He was then arrested and charged.