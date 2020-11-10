Taxi driver on drug charges remanded

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Jermaine Jones, a taxi operator of Bellevue Housing Scheme, Southfield, St Elizabeth, who was arrested and charged for possession, dealing, transporting and taking steps to export ganja, was remanded in custody today in the Portland Parish Court.

He was caught with over 1,300 pounds of ganja in Buff Bay, Portland on November 3.

Jones, who appeared before parish judge Natalee Ebanks-Miller, was denied bail. He will next appear before the court on December 1.

Everard Owen