Taxi driver seen wrestling with cop charged

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have identified the man seen on video yesterday attacking a police officer in May Pen, Clarendon as 25-year-old taxi operator Kemar Dunkley.

According to the police, Dunkley, who is of Victoria district, Rochester in the parish, has been slapped with multiple charges following the incident.

The charges include: dangerous driving, disobeying a constable, resisting arrest, assaulting police, assault occasioning bodily harm, and malicious destruction of government property.

Dunkley reportedly attacked the policeman about 9:00 am, after the officer attempted to cite him for a traffic breach.

It is alleged that Dunkley disobeyed the officer's signal to stop, attempted to hit him with his motor car and then exited the vehicle and physically assaulted the policeman, trying to disarm him of his service pistol.

Dunkley was arrested and taken to the station where he was formally charged.

His court date has not been finalised.