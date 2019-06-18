Taxi driver stabbed to death in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Police are probing the stabbing death of a taxi operator in his St Ann community on Saturday.

According to reports from the police, the taxi operator, 53-year-old Howard Rudlings of Tripoli, Runaway Bay in the parish, was approached and attacked by unknown assailants in his community about 7:00 pm.

The police further reported that residents found his body in bushes in the area the following morning.

The lawmen said when they visited the scene, the body was seen with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.

Rudlings was pronounced dead at hospital.