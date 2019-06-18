Taxi driver stabbed to death in St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — Police are probing the stabbing death of a taxi operator in his St Ann community on Saturday.
According to reports from the police, the taxi operator, 53-year-old Howard Rudlings of Tripoli, Runaway Bay in the parish, was approached and attacked by unknown assailants in his community about 7:00 pm.
The police further reported that residents found his body in bushes in the area the following morning.
The lawmen said when they visited the scene, the body was seen with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.
Rudlings was pronounced dead at hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy