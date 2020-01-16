Taxi drivers promise more discipline on roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, says the country can expect to see major changes in their operations within the next 160 days.

In a statement, TODSS said that it plans to implement changes that will, “reduce indiscipline and improve standards among operators especially in the Kingston Metropolitan Area”.

“With the official launch of an 11-point plan of action this Sunday at the 8th Annual Road Safety Awareness Campaign, the country will see the implementation of some 110 major events and activities, with major focus on the Corporate Area,” the group said.

Working under the theme 'Order in and outside the public transport sector', the group said it will work closely with the Transport Authority to ensure standards are upheld and maintained.

TODSS also added that it has signed a cashless travel platform contract designed to reduce congestion and hassle in the sector while at the same time improving order and discipline.

The group said while fully supporting the training programme of the Transport Authority, it will launch a customer service workshop and award operators for outstanding service to the sector.