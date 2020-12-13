Taxi group calls on Government to fix potholes

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), which represents public passenger operators, said it fully endorses a call by the National Road Safety Council for Government to pay special attention to addressing the condition of the island's road network to prevent or reduce accidents and fatal crashes.

“Vice Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, Dr Lucien Jones', call for government to prioritise its work on the nation's roads comes at a time when road fatalities have now reached 402 in a year, when movement of the travelling public has been reduced by over 25 per cent. This is an indication that something is wrong with our social and environmental conditions,” TODSS said in a statement.

“While we understand recent developments caused by increased rainfall, the condition of our roads has been a problem over time and this is one of the major [things] that give rise to the increased fatal crashes on our roads. The suggestion to engage international road experts is one that we treat ...as an investment well made.”

TODSS said it is now engaged in its annual 40-day road safety awareness campaign, which goes up to January 5 next year, dubbed “Level the curve settle the nerves”, and is using this medium to call on Government to pay emergency attention to the "deplorable condition of our roads".