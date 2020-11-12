Taxi group to benefit from BCIC support package
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) today signed a major support package with the British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) which is expected to cushion the negative operational impact being faced by public transport operators.
The group said the memorandum of understanding, signed with BCIC's parent group, will provide a wide range of ground breaking support for the sector.
According to TODSS, which represents taxis and bus operators, the package includes free personal accident benefits, medical expense benefits, windscreen replacement, and discount up to 60 per cent on public passenger vehicle insurance, among others.
The group said this support comes at a time when transport operators have been waiting for over eight years for a fare increase, and also at a time when COVID-19 is having the sector under siege with no help from government, fewer working hours, 25 per cent reduction in passenger carry, and over 60 per cent increase in operation cost.
TODSS and its associate groups and members welcomed the move by BCIC.
