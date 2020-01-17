Taxi operator caught with illegal gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi operator was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew this morning.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Paul Pryce of Deffo Avenue, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that about 11:00 am, the detectives were in the area when they saw Pryce acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was searched and the weapon, along with a magazine containing fourteen rounds of ammunition, was taken from his waistband. He was subsequently charged.

His court day is being finalised.