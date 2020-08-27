Taxi operator charged after firing gun during dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thirty-eight-year-old taxi operator Jermaine Bartley was arrested and charged in relation to an incident that took place on Burke Road, Kingston on Sunday, August 23.

He has been charged with discharge of firearm within forty yards of a public thoroughfare and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, about 2:30 pm, Bartley and a woman had an argument when he allegedly brandished a gun and fired in the air. A report was made to the police and Bartley subsequently turned himself in. He was charged following an interview.