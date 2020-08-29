Taxi operator charged for breaches of the Larceny Act

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A taxi operator was yesterday charged with several breaches of the Larceny Act after he attempted to use a forged document to secure a bank loan of approximately $1.3 million.

Thirty-year-old Jumayne Wilson has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents and attempting to obtain credit by fraud.

According to the police, Wilson applied for a loan at a commercial bank and tendered a job letter from a construction company.

Investigations proved that the letter was forged. Wilson was apprehended by detectives on Friday, August 21 when he returned to the bank to enquire about the loan.

He was charged following an interview on Friday, August 28.