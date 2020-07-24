Taxi operator charged with death of co-worker

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a taxi driver in connection with the death of 53-year-old Delroy Sinclair, another taxi operator of Maryland district in St Andrew on Sunday, June 21.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Romario Mighten of Gordon Town in the parish.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that about 4:00 pm on June 21, Mighten and Sinclair had a dispute during which Sinclair received a stab wound to his neck. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mighten was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, after the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that he be charged.

He is to appear in court soon.