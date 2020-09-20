Taxi operator dies in collision

ST MARY, Jamaica — Forty-one-year-old Howard Lawrence, a Portland taxi operator, died of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on the Golden Grove main road in St Mary yesterday.

The police said Lawrence was travelling from Portland towards Annotto Bay and was allegedly trying to negotiate a corner, when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then ran into a ditch which crashed into a utility pole.

The incident happened about 12:30 pm.

Lawrence was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.