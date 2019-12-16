Taxi operators say gov't should take responsibility for increase in road deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, says the Government must take full responsibility for the increase in fatalities on the nation's roads.

“Despite the intense work of the National Road Safety Council, the Road Safety Unit and other local groups, the slow pace of Government to enact major legislation and correct certain deficiencies across several ministries has led to persons disrespecting and disregarding the rule of law that give rise to a historic increase in road deaths,” the group said in a statement released yesterday.

The group said while personal responsibility should take centre stage in road safety, the responsibility to create the environment and systems must also be seen as important.

As such it said government has failed on a number of fronts.

“We believe Jamaica failed in its output of the United Nations Global Plan of Action for Road Safety that ends in 2020. Jamaica failed in enacting the new Road Traffic Act one year after Parliament gave its stamp of approval and we are past slow in addressing the ticketing system while we continue to write thousands of tickets each day,” the statement said.

“As a transport group we take full responsibility for our actions for some 21 persons out of 404 who have lost their lives on our roads since the start of the year,” the group added.

TODSS urged the government and all stakeholders to join them in the new year to keep road fatalities under 300.