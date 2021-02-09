Taxi operators to get first responder training

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says it will be extending its programme to train and certify taxi and minibus operators as Blue Ribbon first responders and road safety ambassadors in Portland.

According to a statement from the organisation, some 350 operators are expected to be trained and certified within the next seven months.

TODSS said it will be meeting with the Portland Municipal Corporation on Thursday to discuss the plans to train operators across the parish.

The organisation said the medical officer of health is expected to be at the meeting as well as representatives from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), taxi association, transport authority and Members of Parliament.

It noted that some 25 public transport operators in the parish will be trained and certified to provide some form of assistance to the injured in the case of an accident.

Training will be conducted by HEART/NSTA, the JCF, the JFB and E-FAST training institute with support from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Transport Authority.