Taximan arrested after second hit-and-run

KINGSTON, Jamaica— After six months on the run, police have arrested the taxi operator who was named as a suspect in the hit-and-run involving an on-duty policeman in Kingston.

The policeman, whose leg was crushed in the incident, was hit on January 23 at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue.

According to the police, the suspect was captured on Waterloo Road on Saturday following his involvement in another hit-and-run.

Arrangements are now being made for him to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney, after which charges will be laid.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding motorists that it is an offence to disobey the lawful instructions of the police.

They are also urging owners of taxis to do proper background checks on prospective drivers before employing them.